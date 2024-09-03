Large Burmese Python Seized By New York State Offcials

If you don;'t like snakes, then this story may not be for you. Offcials in New York state were in for a bit of shock after receiving word that a resident was in possession of a snake. And by snake, they're talking about one of the largest species of snake on the planet.

The New York DEC says this species of snake is not native to New York, and is illegal to own within the state without a special permit. Still, many have smuggled this and other species of giant reptiles into the state to be illegally sold as pets on the black market.

Burmese Pythons

Growing up to at least 16 feet, Burmese pythons are one of the largest species of snakes on Earth. They are native to areas of Southeast Asia. Burmese pythons have become an invasive species across the U.S., particularly in areas in south Florida, where thousands were smuggled in through the illegal pet trade.

Wikipedia says that Burmese pythons can swim and climb very well, and mainly live in grasslands, swamps, rocky foothills, woodlands, river valleys, and jungles with open clearings.

Large Burmese Python Confiscated By New York State Offcials

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that one of their officers responded to a complaint of a subject in Rome, NY with a large snake that the complainant didn’t believe to be legal.

After seeing a picture of the snake, the ECO was able to identify it by the arrowhead like design on its head as a Burmese python.

Burmese pythons are illegal to possess in the state of New York without a permit. The snake was found to be in good health, measuring 13’2” and weighing 80 pounds. It was seized and donated to Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome, which has the required permits to possess it.

The owner of the snake was given tickets for possession of wildlife as a pet and for possessing dangerous wildlife without a permit, says the New York DEC.

