New York State Officials Seize Large Python From Home

Did you know some small, and non-venomous snakes are actually legal to own as pets in the state of New York? But while that is all well and good, this particular species is not legal to own. And by species, we're talking about a very large Burmese python.

Burmese pythons are one of the largest species of snakes on Earth, and are native to areas of Southeast Asia. They are considered an invasive species, and have flourished in states like Florida due to illegal pet trade.

One such python was recently confiscated right here in New York.

New York DEC Seizes Large Python From Home

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that their officers responded to a residence in Nassau County after receiving a report that the homeowner wanted to turn in a 14-foot Burmese python.

The DEC said that they arrived to find the python living in the owner's garage in a five-foot glass terrarium and spent the day scrambling to find an appropriate home for the snake, eventually coordinating a pickup with the owner.

The next day, officers seized the python and transported it to Connecticut for transfer to an employee of a licensed facility in Massachusetts. Burmese pythons are classified as an animal dangerous to health or welfare and require a special license from New York State to possess.

The homeowner was ticketed for illegal possession of dangerous wildlife.

Snakes are out all across New York state this time of year. They're a part of nature. But while some other recent snake sightings are species commonly found in New York and surrounding states, this case from 2022 wasn't.

A family in New York state was in for the shock of their lives recently when it showed up on their property.

WKBW says that a 9-foot-long Boa Constrictor was found on the lawn of a family in Derby, NY. It isn't certain how the large snake ended up in this part of New York, but an animal rescue investigator for the SPCA warns the public that keeping animals this size as pets can lead to them either hurting themselves or someone else if they're dumped.