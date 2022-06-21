Large Boa Constrictor Found on Lawn of New York State Family

Snakes are out all across New York state this time of year. They're a part of nature. But while some other recent snake sightings are species commonly found in New York and surrounding states, this particular case wasn't. This was no native species, as it's probably another case of someone with an exotic pet that either got loose or simply got too big to take care of. A family in New York state was in for the shock of their lives recently when it showed up on their property.

Why Did it Have to Be Snakes?!!

WKBW says that a 9-foot-long Boa Constrictor was found on the lawn of a family in Derby, NY. It isn't certain how the large snake ended up in this part of New York, but an animal rescue investigator for the SPCA warns the public that keeping animals this size as pets can lead to them either hurting themselves or someone else if they're dumped.

The SPCA took the snake away to a facility, according to WKBW. No one was hurt.

Where is This Sort of Snake From?

Boa Constrictors are mostly found in places like Central and South America, and the Caribbean. They can range in length from 3 to 13 feet, and weigh up to 60 pounds depending on their environment. Boas can attack if they feel threatened. But while their bite is quite painful, it is rarely dangerous to humans. And while they're considered one of the larger species of snakes in the world, their length pales to certain other species of pythons and anacondas.

Of course, you're not going to want a loose boa near your kids or pets.

Remember This Python Found in NY?

Read HERE.

Snakes of New York

New York Upstate says that are 17 species of snakes found in New York, three of which (Timber Rattlesnake, Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, and the Copperhead) are venomous. Other species include; the Eastern Milk Snake, Western Black Rat Snake, Eastern Hognose Snake, Eastern Ribbon Snake, Northern Brown Snake, Shorthead Garter Snake, Maritime Garter Snake, and the Northern Water-Snake.

Get our free mobile app

Be on the Lookout For These Other Invasive Species in the Hudson Valley

From jumping worms to lanternflies. These nasty critters don't belong here. Read HERE.

Getty Images/Joro spider Getty Images/Joro spider loading...

Woman Bitten in the Hudson Valley

Rattlesnakes are a species found in New York, and one woman found out the hard way not to get in their way. ABC NY reports that a 25-year-old woman from Brooklyn was airlifted after being bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking Harriman State Park in Rockland County back in June 2020.

Clyde Laster Clyde Laster loading...

ABC says the Rockland County Sheriff's Office and New York State Park Rangers responded, though due to the treacheries area, it would have taken them too long to have reached the woman. The young woman was eventually flown to Nyack Hospital.