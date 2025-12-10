Why One Hudson Valley Town Erected an ‘Ugly’ Grinch Tree This Year

Those traveling through East Fishkill at night may have noticed something a little odd about the town's Christmas tree. But once you find out the reason behind it, your heart might just grow three sizes.

The branches lean a bit, the shape is not exactly postcard perfect and the whole thing looks like it might have been decorated by the Grinch himself. As it turns out, that is exactly the point.

Grinch Tree Erected in Hopewell Junction

Assemblyman Anil Beephan cleared up the mystery on Facebook after locals started wondering why the traditional tree looked so different this year. He explained that the quirky display was actually done on purpose as a tribute to longtime resident Edward “Butch” Kidney. Beephan wrote that it is a “Grinch tree in honor of Butch Kidney who passed away this year.” Butch was known around town as the happiest Grinch, a title that made the offbeat tree feel like a perfect match. Beephan admitted the tree is not perfect, but reminded everyone that it was meant to honor someone the community loved. As he put it, Butch “was second to none and we all miss him dearly.”

Who Was East Fishkill's Butch Kidney

For those who did not know him personally, Butch Kidney spent his life as the kind of neighbor who left a mark on everyone he met. Born in Poughkeepsie, he grew up in Dutchess County and graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School before serving his country in the United States Army. Butch went on to work for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and later for the town of East Fishkill, where he became a familiar face in the community.

His obituary describes a man who loved being outdoors, whether he was fishing, hunting or spending time at the family cabin. Friends say he had a quick sense of humor and a warm personality that made people feel welcome. Butch is survived by family members who shared that he especially loved Christmas. It was a holiday he looked forward to each year, one he filled with jokes, joy and his signature Grinch persona.

So the next time you drive by the quirky tree in Hopewell Junction, take a moment to honor Butch, a loveable "Grinch" who embodied the true meaning of Christmas.