New Stewart’s Shop Location Proposed For Dutchess County, NY

Popular convenience store chain reportedly has a new location coming in the future.

Stewart's Shops headquarters is located in Ballston Spa, NY, and serves Eastern Upstate NY and southwestern Vermont. The chain has 350-plus locations with many around the Hudson Valley. Known for branded ice cream, potato chips, hard rolls, root beer, milk, coffee, and other drinks, three-fourths of their stores also sell gasoline.

For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit, while commuting to work in Poughkeepsie. It's always been a favorite convenience store and I usually always will stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat.

We just reported earlier this month on the grand opening of the Stewart's Shop in Pine Plains, the newly rebuilt shop that the company invested over $2.7 million into.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

New Stewart's Shop Being Proposed in LaGrange

I was driving down Rt 55 in the LaGrange, NY area over the weekend and noticed a sign for a propsed Stewart's Shop at teh corner of Rt 55 and Rt 82 across from the Country Commons Plaza and an On the Go Exxon gas station.

According to the Stewart's Shops website, in a piece titled Stewart's Shops, Something Better for LaGrange, Stewart's Shops says that they are under contract to purchase property at the corner of Routes 55 and 82 in LaGrange and that its proposed rezoning of approximately 1.5 acres at the site from a general business zone to commercial to accommodate gas. The proposed rezoning is compatible with surrounding uses including a strip mall, Mid-Hudson Bank, an existing gas station and multiple self-storage facilities.

Get our free mobile app

Stewart's Shops says its as an opportunity to bring fresh milk, fresh eggs, soup, sandwiches and our award-winning ice cream to the community. Stewart’s is seeking permission to build the new shop to bring quality products and services to an under-served area while redeveloping a vacant property that served as a day care center many years ago. You can read more about the propsal and see preliminary store drawings here.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Here Are The 8 Best Things About Stewart's Shops According To The Hudson Valley Everyone has a place that they enjoy visiting which makes them feel comfortable and like home. To me, Stewart's Shops has always brought those good feelings and excitement to visit.

A poll was taken on WRRV's Facebook asking, "What’s the #1 reason why you love Stewart’s? "

With over 40 comments on social media, Facebook users and Hudson Valley residents were eager to share their love for local Stewart's Shops. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook, Stewart's Shops

Show Your Love for Stewart's Shops with New Stewart's Merch Is there a Stewart's Shop lover in your life? The Stewart's Merch shop is going to change their life!