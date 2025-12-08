Join The Festive Fun At Popular Saugerties Italian Christmas Event
Italian Christmas Sip & Shop event set for Diamond Mills Resort in Saugerties, NY.
It's the holiday season, and there are many fun, family activities to do this time of year. People are running around, getting their shopping done, supporting local small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley area.
An Italian Christmas Sip & Shop is a festive holiday event where guests enjoy drinks (like wine, cocktails, or Italian sodas), festive snacks (tapas, pastries) and holiday music while shopping from local vendors selling unique gifts, crafts, and Italian-themed goods in a cozy, celebratory atmosphere. It's a way to combine holiday cheer with supporting small businesses, often featuring Italian music, themed decor, and a focus on community.
4th Annual Italian Christmas Sip & Shop
There will be photo Italian cutouts, live Italian music performance by Angela Bruno (get your dancing shoes on) accordion player ick Collins, Italian pastries, and more
Get all your shopping done under one roof from 5-9pm or just make it a date nite.
Try your luck at winning one or more beautiful raffle baskets, donations will be donated to the Saugerties Food Pantry and TinasFight
