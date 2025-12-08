Join The Festive Fun At Popular Saugerties Italian Christmas Event

Italian Christmas Sip & Shop event set for Diamond Mills Resort in Saugerties, NY.

It's the holiday season, and there are many fun, family activities to do this time of year. People are running around, getting their shopping done, supporting local small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley area.

An Italian Christmas Sip & Shop is a festive holiday event where guests enjoy drinks (like wine, cocktails, or Italian sodas), festive snacks (tapas, pastries) and holiday music while shopping from local vendors selling unique gifts, crafts, and Italian-themed goods in a cozy, celebratory atmosphere. It's a way to combine holiday cheer with supporting small businesses, often featuring Italian music, themed decor, and a focus on community.

4th Annual Italian Christmas Sip & Shop

This year, the Italian Christmas Sip & Shop we will take place at the beautiful Diamond Mills in Saugerties, NY. Diamond Mills is a luxury boutique hotel and event venue set on the Esopus Creek waterfalls, offering 30 rooms with balcony views, the farm-to-table restaurant BLACKBARN Hudson Valley, a spa, fitness center, and extensive event spaces for weddings and corporate retreats, known for its scenic location near the Catskills and Hudson River. Once the site of a historic paper mill, it's now a modern resort providing a sophisticated Hudson Valley experience with amenities like heated bathroom floors and farm-fresh dining.

GiGi DeCicco/HV Events GiGi DeCicco/HV Events loading...

The event will feature over 50 pop up shops, local businesses, and BLACKBARN, Chef Marcos, creating a special Italian inspired tapas menu for purchase.

There will be photo Italian cutouts, live Italian music performance by Angela Bruno (get your dancing shoes on) accordion player ick Collins, Italian pastries, and more

Get all your shopping done under one roof from 5-9pm or just make it a date nite.

Try your luck at winning one or more beautiful raffle baskets, donations will be donated to the Saugerties Food Pantry and TinasFight

For sponsorship and/or vendor info please contact : hvevents@aol.com ONLY

Get our free mobile app

Top 5 Saugerties, NY Cafés You Must Visit This Winter Cozy up with a great cup of coffee from one of the best Saugerties, NY cafés this winter time. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Hobbit House in Saugerties Comes with an Awesome Detail Not only can you live like a character from Lord of the Rings in this Saugerties, NY Hobbit house, but the roof could double as a sledding hill! Gallery Credit: Jonah