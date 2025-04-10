Popular Hudson Valley Venue In Threat of Losing Live Music

A petition has been started to keep live music alive at Wappingers Falls, NY venue.

A local restaurant that caters to a lot of local musicians, featuring live music every weekend is dealing with issues that could force the business to no longer have live music acts.

Paula's Runway Cafe is a unique dining establishment located within the main terminal of the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappingers Falls, New York. The cafe offers patrons the opportunity to enjoy meals while observing aircraft operations through its runway-facing windows.

The menu features a variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, with an emphasis on American cuisine. The cafe also offers a full bar and provides takeout and delivery services. ​

Entertainment: Paula's Runway Cafe regularly hosts live music events, including open mic nights and performances by local bands. Patrons have praised the cafe for its friendly service, diverse menu, and the unique experience of dining alongside active airport operations. One visitor noted the enjoyable ambiance, stating it was a "super chill and family friendly vibe inside the Hudson Valley Regional Airport."

Keep the Music LIVE at Paula's Runway Cafe

A change.org petition titled Help Keep the Music Alive at Paula’s Runway Café has already garnered over 600 signatures. According to the petition, Live music at Paula’s Runway Café is at risk of being silenced forever. "We urge the community and decision-makers to recognize what Paula’s brings to the table—literally and figuratively. Preserving live music at the Runway Café isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about honoring local culture, supporting small businesses, and keeping Dutchess County vibrant and connected" the petition reads.

We reached out to venue owner Paula Eva Young, and asked what the issue was with the live music. She says she was was told that the airport doesn’t want a "night club in the airport lobby", pretty much no dancing and the septic system needs updating, so they don’t want the amount of people that Paula's Runway Cafe usually brings in. They want ‘supper club” music only (meaning basically acoustic acts.) Help the cause and sign the petition here.

