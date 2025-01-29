When Did This Popular Poughkeepsie Thai Restaurant Close Its Doors?

It looks like its the end of an era for Poughkeepsie's Pad Mango.

For lovers of Thai food, the Hudson Valley area has some wonderful options. I 've been on a Thai kick for the past few years or so, and some favorite spots in the Poughkeepsie area include Thai Spice on Raymond Ave and Thailicious on Vassar Rd, along with Golden Buddha Thai in Fishkill.

Thai food is a delicious and vibrant cuisine that blends sweet, salty, sour, and spicy flavors in creative and complex ways. It’s known for its bold use of fresh herbs and spices, and the dishes are often a balance of contrasting elements. Staples include rice, noodles, and curries made with coconut milk. Popular dishes include Pad Thai, green curry, and Som Tum (papaya salad).

One other area Thai restaurant that I had visited in the past and thought was pretty good was Pad Mango across from Marist College in Poughkeepsie. The restaurant had been there for years and was a popular favorite for many. The business garnerd mostly 4 and 5 star reviews on Google.

One 5 star review said, "Great service. Great food. Served hot with the right amount of spice. Vegetarian options: Any fish can be ordered without meat. Great flavors!" I was surprised recently to see that Pad Mango had closed permanently according to Google.

I'm not sure when they officially closed but it had to have been very recently. We tried calling the phone number for Pad Mango but the number was out of service. And the Pad Mango Facebook page hasn't been updated since 2015 (probably around the time the restaurant first opened).

Also, I must say that the past couple of times I went to Pad Mango, the place was empty sadly. So its likely business had dropped off in recent years, and that probably had something to do with the closing. Regardless, its sad to see another good restaurant close its doors.

