New Pizza Shop Opening By Marist College in Poughkeepsie

Construction underway at Herbs and Dough in former tattoo shop.

What a time to be alive for pizza lovers in the the Poughkeepsie area. More and more pizza shops ssem to be popping up all over. We recently reported on the opening of Pipinelli's Pizza on Poughkeepsie's Southside, and the new luxury dining spot Indulge coming soon to the former Amici's spot which will be offering pizza. There is certainly no shortage of great pizza options in the area.

We recently spotted construction in the plaza across from Marist College, in the former spot where Planet NY Tattoo had been for years. Planet NY moved to a new spot by Vassar College some years back, and the spot had remained empty.

Herbs & Dough Coming to 11 Marist Drive

11 Marist Dr is currently home to a TEG Federal Credit Union, Campus Deli, Red Fox Eatery, Pad Mango, Wine & Liquor Mart, 5th Ave Nail Spa and a Valero gas station. Now the new Herbs & Dough will be opening soon serving up pizza and pasta right next to Campus Deli.

Not much is known about the new spot coming soon, but a Google search of the business describes the Pizza restaurant as "Fine Italian Pizza and Pasta in Poughkeepsie NY". It should be noted that another pizza shop is located just around the corner that caters to the Marist College crowd.

The popular Bronx Pie Pizza is located at 264 North Road.

Whatever the case, Poughkeepsie has proven that there is always room for more pizza options in the area as there appears to be anywhere from about 30-40 pizza places in Poughkeepsie, NY, We look forward to checking out Herbs & Dough when they eventually open.

See the construction photos below of the new Herbs & Dough.

