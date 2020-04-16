Over 600 Breweries Collaborate on Beer Brewed in Hudson Valley

A special beer aimed at helping restaurant workers all over the world is being brewed right here in the Hudson Valley.

All Together is a collaboration from over 600 breweries in 40 countries. The beer is made from an open-source recipe that's being shared to help benefit hospitality workers who are currently unemployed. With restaurants closed for dining, servers and bartenders have found themselves out of work. Because of this, the brewing community has decided to assist these workers by donating proceeds from this limited-release beer to funds to help them get through their time of unemployment.

Conceived by Other Half Brewing in Brooklyn, the recipe contains common ingredients that are easy for most breweries to obtain. There are two versions of this IPA that can be made. Depending on the brewery, All Together will be released as either an East Coast or West Coast IPA. Along with brewing instructions, can art and other resources are being made available free-of-charge to any brewery that wants to participate. The only stipulation is that a portion of the proceeds goes to help hospitality workers.

Locally, Equilibrium Brewery in Middletown and Hudson Valley Brewery in Beacon signed on early to be a part of this special release. But if you missed out on a chance to get your hands on All Together, you're in luck. Industrial Arts is brewing up a new batch right now. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation. The can release is scheduled for April 30. Be sure to check their website soon for information on delivery and pickup.

