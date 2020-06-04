Orange County Golf Course Manager Stole Gasoline, Police Say

An Orange County golf course manager is facing felony charges after police say he sold gasoline.

On June 4, state pl.ice from the Middletown barracks arrested David C Killin, age 50 of Warwick, N.Y. and charged him with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and official misconduct.

Killin is an Orange County Parks Department employee and did steal the gasoline from the county-operated Hickory Hill Golf Course in Warwick, according to a press release.

The total value of the stolen gasoline was in excess of $1,000. Killin was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Warwick at a later date.

