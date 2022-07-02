Orange County Fair Announces Concerts to Pay Tribute to Favorites

The Hudson Valley is known for having some of the best county fairs anywhere and if you're a fan of Prince, AC/DC, or Metallica their music will be blasting out of Orange County this summer.

Later this summer, we have the Ulster County Fair kicking off in New Paltz, followed by the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, the third week of August, but before either of those start, we have the Orange County Fair and this year's fair is featuring music you might recognize.

Orange County Fair

The 2022 fair kicks off on July 14th and runs until July 31st at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown, New York. The fair will have everything your traditional fair has including rides, games, and food. This year organizers of the fair have announced that they are planning to feature some great music for fairgoers to enjoy.

Canva Canva loading...

Live Music at the Orange County Fair 2022

All of the shows below are FREE with paid fair admission!

Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones, "A Tribute to Prince" on Thursday, July 14th starting at 8 p.m.

Completely Unchained, "A Tribute to Van Halen" on Friday, July 15th starting at 8 p.m.

Night Train, "A Tribute to Guns N' Roses" on Saturday, July 16th starting at 8 p.m.

Building 429 playing all original music on Sunday, July 17th starting at 7 p.m.

Red Not Chili Peppers, "A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers" on Thursday, July 21st starting at 8 p.m.

Battery, "A tribute to Metallica" on Friday, July 22nd starting at 7 p.m.

Live Wire, "A tribute to AC/DC on Friday, July 22nd starting at 9 p.m.

Beach Floyd, "A Tribute to Pink Floyd" on Saturday, July 23rd starting at 8 p.m.

Abby K playing all original music on Thursday, July 28th starting at 8 p.m.

Eyes of the Nile, "A Tribute to Iron Maiden" on Friday, July 29th starting at 8 p.m.

Second Helping, "A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd" on Saturday, July 30th starting at 8 p.m.

VIP Tickets

Each of these shows does have an opportunity to purchase VIP tickets that include a premium concert viewing area, and a VIP access line at the bar. Get more information online here.

Middletown, New York's 7 Top Rated Restaurants