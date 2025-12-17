One Fatality Confirmed in Major Vehicle Collision in Putnam County

Members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police were required yesterday in Putnam County following the report of a major collision in the town of Southeast. The accident unfortunately resulted in one individual being fatally injured.

Fatal Collision in Southeast

The fatal accident, which is still under investigation, occurred at approximately 7:11a.m yesterday morning, December 16, 2025, in the area of Deans Corner Road and Turk Hill Road in the Town of Southeast.

Get our free mobile app

According to the press release issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the collision involved two vehicles, one being a 2016 Honda Civic sedan, and the other a commercial moving truck.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Law enforcement conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene, which revealed that the Civic, which was confirmed to be driven by 43-year old, Jaclyn L. Hamill, of New York, was traveling southbound on Deans Corner Road, approaching Turk Hill Road, and while navigating a curve in the road, crossed over the double yellow centerline into the northbound lane and struck the oncoming commercial truck.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

At the time of the accident, two occupants were inside the commercial truck, neither of them suffered any injuries. The same could not be said however for Hamill, who sustained critical injuries in the collision, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following the collision, Deans Corner Road was reportedly shut down for several hours as emergency personnel and investigators processed the scene. The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit assisted with the investigation, and authorities say that additional information may be released in the future as the investigation continues.

Previous Stories: Suspect Arrested After Hours Long Standoff with Police in Westchester County

The press release concluded with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office extending their condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Hamill.

Work Zone Crash on New York Highway A work zone accident leaves behind a mangled mess. Gallery Credit: New York State Police Via Facebook

5 Vehicles That Don't Belong On The Roads In A Snowstorm Gallery Credit: Clay Moden