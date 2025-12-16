Hours Long Standoff with Police Ends with Suspect Arrest on Assault Charges in Westchester County
The morning got off to a quick start for law enforcement in the Westchester County city of Peekskill, yesterday, December 15, 2025. What began as a call for an assault in progress began what would be an hours long standoff that continued into the early afternoon.
Police Standoff in Peekskill
Peekskill Police Officers were first alerted to the dangerous situation just before 6a.m, as they received and responded to the call for an assault in progress at the address of 153 Hudson Avenue. Upon their arrival to the scene, officers were able to hear screams for help coming from the residence.
According to the press release issued by the City of Peekskill Police Department to their official Facebook page, Officers entered the building where they then encountered an adult female suffering from a visible injury to her head. At the same time, the female victim was also being pursued by an adult male, who she claimed hit her in the head with a brick, and that she "feared for her life".
The male suspect upon seeing the officers retreated up to the second floor, where he then barricaded himself in an apartment. The female victim was then rescued from the scene and transported to Hudson Valley Hospital for immediate medical treatment for her injuries.
Law enforcement remained on scene for hours, and then at approximately 11a.m, police were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence that the suspect had barricaded himself in. The warrant was executed and officers successfully took the suspect, identified as Jason M. Blume, into custody without any further incident.
Standoff Suspect Charged
Upon being taken into police custody, Blume was charged with the crimes of...
- Assault in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree
The release stated that Blume was scheduled to appear in the City of Peekskill Court later in the day for his arraignment on the charges. The investigation of the case is still underway, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000. Anyone may also contact Det. Sergeant Farias via email at afarias@peekskillpolice.com. Lastly, anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskillny.gov under the crime tips section.
