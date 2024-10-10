Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Air Shows

Announcement made following tragic accident that claimed life of pilot and board member.

We reported this past weekend on the tragic accident that took the life of a pilot during an air show at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. 60 year old Brian Coughlin, of Cazenovia, NY, a longtime Aerodrome volunteer and board member was killed in an accident with a replica of a WWI Fokker D-VIII aircraft.

Also See: Supporting Artists' Health With O+ Festival Set For Kingston, New York

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is a museum that owns many aircraft of the Pioneer Era, World War I, and the Golden Age of Aviation between the World Wars, along with multiple antique automobiles. America's first flying museum of antique aircraft, the museum at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, opened for the 2024 season on May 1 and was scheduled to be open through October 31, with air shows on Saturdays and Sundays.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodeome Cancels Rest of 2024 Air Show Season

Following last weekend's tragic accident, Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome has released the following statement regarding the rest of the 2024 season:

We have made the difficult decision to cease air show operations for the 2024 season, opting out of our last two weekends. The museum will remain open through the end of our normal schedule apart from Saturday October 12th when all facilities will be closed.

Biplane rides will be available Monday – Friday by appointment for the remainder of October, as well as the following events: Sunday October 13, 2024 – Museum open, biplane rides available, pumpkin painting for kids Saturday October 19, 2024 - Museum open, biplane rides available, pumpkin painting for kids Sunday October 20, 2024 – Open, details to follow at a later date. We thank everyone for their continued support.

Please join us in looking forward to the 2025 air show season. We are certain it will be one for the ages for us, for you and for our fallen member Brian Coughlin. -Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

According to the obituary for Brian Coughlin, friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Brian on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. in and around the hangar at their home, Crosswinds Farm, 1512 Peth Road, Cazenovia, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family also asks to consider a donation to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, P.O. Box 229, Rhinebeck, NY 12572, Cazenovia Preservation Foundation, P.O. Box 627, Cazenovia, NY 13035 or the Limestone Creek Hunt, P.O. Box 286, Cazenovia, NY 13035.

A representivive from Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome tells us that a public service for Brian Coughlin will take place on October 20th at the Aeroodrome on what would have been the last season air show.

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Visits Rhinebeck Photos of Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor

Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once These five famous folks once called Rhinebeck home. Gallery Credit: CJ