Scary Tractor Trailer Rollover Causes Injuries And Oil Spill [Photos]
An early morning accident involving a tractor trailer with reported entrapment occured in Hudson Valley.
An accident involving an overturned tracter trailer occured just before 5am this morning (Oct. 1) on the NYS Thruway southbound in the area of Exit 14 with reported entrapment, according to Nanuet Community Ambulence Corps.
Nanuet EMS is dispatched by the Clarkstown Police Department headquartered in New City, NY.
Overturned Tractor Trailer with Entrapment
The reported units on scene were 22B1, 22C3, Medic 5, Nanuet Fire Department, West Nyack Fire Department, Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services HazMat Team, Rockland County Technical Rescue Team, New York State Police, and Big Tows Inc.
Photos posted by Nanuet Community Ambulence Corps. show the tractor trailer on its side with much damage done to the roof which was caved in and the front windshield smashed in. The driver only sustained minor injuries fortunately and miraculously nobody else was reportedly hurt. See photos below. Nanuet Energency Medical Services is always looking for volunteers. Get more info at their website by clicking the "Volunteer" tab.
