Scary Tractor Trailer Rollover Causes Injuries And Oil Spill [Photos]

An early morning accident involving a tractor trailer with reported entrapment occured in Hudson Valley.

An accident involving an overturned tracter trailer occured just before 5am this morning (Oct. 1) on the NYS Thruway southbound in the area of Exit 14 with reported entrapment, according to Nanuet Community Ambulence Corps.

Dating back to 1942, Nanuet Emergency Medical Services is the primary 911 emergency medical provider for the following areas: Nanuet, West Nyack, Bardonia, Spring Valley (Clarkstown) and parts of New City. Nanuet EMS is dispatched by the Clarkstown Police Department headquartered in New City, NY.

Overturned Tractor Trailer with Entrapment

Nanuet Community Ambulence Corps. reported this morning that just prior to 5am, a tractor trailer rollover with reported entrapment occurred and Nanuet EMS and Rockland Paramedic Services Medic 5 were dispatched to the NYS Thruway southbound area of Exit 14. The driver of the vehicle was able to self extricate prior to EMS and FD arrival and was transported to Nyack Hospital with minor injuries. The accident caused a diesel fuel spill and oil spill in the left lane and shoulder causing major delays for the morning commute.

The reported units on scene were 22B1, 22C3, Medic 5, Nanuet Fire Department, West Nyack Fire Department, Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services HazMat Team, Rockland County Technical Rescue Team, New York State Police, and Big Tows Inc.

Photos posted by Nanuet Community Ambulence Corps. show the tractor trailer on its side with much damage done to the roof which was caved in and the front windshield smashed in. The driver only sustained minor injuries fortunately and miraculously nobody else was reportedly hurt. See photos below. Nanuet Energency Medical Services is always looking for volunteers. Get more info at their website by clicking the "Volunteer" tab.

