Popular Hudson Valley Spa Announces Its Up For Sale

Area day spa has a final day of operation set for October.

The Hudson Valley is home to a variety of beautiful spas that cater to relaxation and wellness. These spas often host wellness events and workshops, making them perfect for a day of pampering. Whether you’re looking for a full spa day or just a bit of relaxation, the Hudson Valley has something to offer.

A day spa offers a variety of services focused on relaxation, wellness, and beauty. Common treatments include massages, facials, body scrubs, manicures, and pedicures. Guests can enjoy a tranquil environment designed for stress relief, often featuring amenities like saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation lounges. Many day spas also offer wellness packages that combine multiple treatments for a comprehensive experience. Overall, a day spa provides a perfect escape for self-care and rejuvenation without the commitment of an overnight stay.

One popular spa Wholeness Center in Valley Cottage, NY (Rockland County) has just announced that the business is up for sale and that their last day of operation will be at the end of October. The announcement was made on thier website and socila media.

Wholeness Center in Valley Cottage, NY Posts Thank You & Goodbye

Wholeness Center posted a message thanking clintele for their support since 2016 and announcing that they have decided to list the business for sale after much consideration. The Final day of business will be October 31.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your continued support of the Wholeness Center Spa. Since our founding in 2016, it has been our privilege to provide you with exceptional skincare and wellness services. Today, we have important news to share. After much consideration, the owners have decided to list Wholeness Center for sale. Our last day of operation will be October 31st, 2024. Due to a high volume of calls, we ask anyone looking to book an appointment to please call and leave a voicemail with the following information: Your name, phone number, email, and if you are looking to book a member service, redeem a gift card, or book a regular service. We will be calling you back to book your appointment or place you on the cancellation list. Thank you in advance for your understanding. We have cherished every moment of serving you and are deeply appreciative of the trust you've placed in us. We wish you continued success in your wellness journey.

The message was left with sadness and disappointment from loyal customers on their Facebook post, with one calling the business "a staple in Rockland County" and hoping a viable buyer comes in to support the local business.

One woman described receieving services at Wholeness Center during cancer treatment and how huch it meant to her.

