Father's Day Weekend is approaching, and the weather will factor into plans for New Yorkers celebrating Dad.

When it comes to weekend weather, many regions of New York are working on a serious losing streak. In the Hudson Valley area, it's been 13 weeks since there's been a weekend without any rain or snow. That means that most workers have had few opportunities to enjoy the outdoors this spring. Chores like mowing the lawn, gardening, staining the deck or opening the pool have been a challenge to get done in preparation for the summer months ahead.

Weather Surprise Surprise This Weekend?

After a wet Mother's Day weekend, many people were hoping that at least Dad would get to see some sunshine. While that won't be the case, all hope is not lost for a family barbecue to celebrate the holiday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Hudson Valley region will see rain this weekend, but the biggest chance is on Saturday. The forecast is calling for likely showers on Saturday and Saturday evening. On Sunday, there is still a chance for rain, but the probability is cut in half from 60% to 30%. That means we have much less of a chance for rain to spoil the barbecue.

If you can get together with Dad during the week, the best days leading up to Father's Day will be this Wednesday and Thursday, when we will see sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Friday is also expected to be dry, but there will be some clouds and the chance of Thunderstorms overninght into the weekend.

