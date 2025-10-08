Winter Weather to Hit Hudson Valley This Week

Expect a rollercoaster of weather in New York this week.

It’s hard to believe that just a few days ago, the Hudson Valley was feeling like summer. Temperatures climbed into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, with people out in short sleeves, grabbing ice cream, and enjoying what felt like one last warm stretch before fall truly arrived. But that warm spell is about to come to a sudden end.

From Shorts to Winter Coats in New York

A major change in the weather is moving through the region this week, bringing rain, gusty winds, and temperatures that will drop nearly 50 degrees in just a few days. Cooler air is expected to settle in on Wednesday, keeping highs around 67. By the evening, however, skies will clear and temperatures will dip to around 40.

Thursday will feel like a completely different season. Sunshine returns, but the high will only reach the upper 50s. Once the sun goes down, it’s expected to get downright cold, with overnight lows plummeting into the upper 20s.

Frost and Freeze Warnings Issued for Hudson Valley, New York

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Warning for Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, along with much of eastern New York. The warning takes effect Thursday night after 11 pm and continues into Friday morning. Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are possible, enough to damage or kill outdoor plants and even affect unprotected plumbing.

Anyone with gardens or outdoor crops should take precautions now. Cover sensitive plants or bring them indoors before the frost arrives.

Some Relief May Be on the Way

While Friday morning is expected to start off with widespread frost, sunshine should warm things up a bit by afternoon with highs around 62. The weekend looks more comfortable, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s by Saturday.

Still, this quick plunge from summer-like warmth to freezing cold is a clear reminder that fall in the Hudson Valley is here. Take in the autumn activities now, because it's only a matter of time before winter weather moves in full-time.

