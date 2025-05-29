If you live in New York State, you may be a bit frustrated with the weather this spring. But this one statistic will make you feel downright depressed.

To say this spring has been a bust is an understatement. Looking back at my phone's camera roll from last year, by this time, our family had already been swimming at the beach and frolicking in the pool. Neither of those activities sounds appealing at all right now, thanks to the cool and wet weather the Hudson Valley has been dealing with for months.

Staggering New York State Weather Fact

If it feels like you have been stuck inside all spring, it's not just your imagination. For those of us who work a Monday through Friday work week, there's been a serious lack of exposure to sunlight and warm weather.

According to the New York State Weather Center, most of New York State has gone without a dry weekend in months. The agency released data that reveals when the last time no precipitation in the form of rain or snow was recorded for the entire weekend and it's very depressing.

You may not be prepared for what they've uncovered.

The Last Dry Weekends Throughout New York State

Weather data shows that the last time Albany, Syracuse or Saranac Lake had a nice weekend was November 16 and 17 of 2024. That's a miserable 27 weeks straight without a dry Saturday and Sunday to recover from the week. Watertown has fared slightly better, currently suffering through a 23-week streak of rainy or snowy weekends.

The Mid-Hudson Region has also been subject to its fair share of gloomy weather. The last time there was a weekend without precipitation in Orange, Dutchess or Ulster county was all the way back on March 8 and 9. That's almost three full months.

New York City and Long Island are currently on a five-week losing streak with their last dry weekend occurring on April 19 and 20.

While it may be hard to believe, the best weather in all of New York this spring has been in Buffalo and Binghamton, where both areas experienced sunny and dry weather over the Mother's Day weekend.

Unfortunately, the National Weather Service shows the entire state of New York with a chance of rain throughout the next 48 hours, so don't expect that losing streak to be broken any time soon.

