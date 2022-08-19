Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

The New York State Police said in a press release that the 28-year-old suspect was pulled over the night of August 12 for a number of undisclosed violations while traveling the NYS Thruway, near Tuxedo. Officials say they had reason to believe the Suffern man was intoxicated while driving. A trip to Tarrytown proved their point, as the suspect blew a 0.24%, which is 3 times over the state's limit of 0.08%.

State Police say the man was released to a sober third party with an appearance ticket and is due back in court on August 25.

NY Police Speed Week

Monday, August 15 began New York's 2022 Speed Week - Mover Over Initiative, which will target aggressive drivers and speeding across the state. Last year, Troopers issued almost 24,000 total tickets during the same campaign.

New York Man Allegedly Blows 0.30%

WVIB reports that New York State police pulled over a vehicle on August 1 that was driving erratically on the westbound side of I-90 in Lancaster. State police say that the 44-year-old had a blood alcohol level of 0.30%, which is nearly four times over the legal limit of 0.08%. Not too many other details are available, though the man was turned over to a sober third party and will have to appear in court on a later date.

Effects of Intoxication

Alcohol.org says that a BAC of 0.3% or above can lead to severe increases in your heart rate, irregular breathing, and even loss of bladder control. This level of intoxication can also lead to a loss of understanding, unconsciousness, and even an increased risk of death.

