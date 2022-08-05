Police Say New York State Man Drove Nearly 4X Over Legal Limit

Get this guy off the road! Police say they pulled over a man late Monday night after reports of an erratic vehicle. This was probably one of the last people who should have been behind the wheel that night, according to reports. Luckily, no one was injured, though police say they arrested and charged the New York state man with aggravated DWI.

New York Man Allegedly Blows 0.30%

WVIB reports that New York State police pulled over a vehicle that was driving erratically on the westbound side of I-90 in Lancaster. State police say that the 44-year-old had a blood alcohol level of 0.30%, which is nearly four times over the legal limit of 0.08%. Not too many other details are available, though the man was turned over to a sober third party and will have to appear in court on a later date.

Effects of Intoxication

Alcohol.org says that a BAC of 0.3% or above can lead to severe increases in your heart rate, irregular breathing and even loss of bladder control. This level of intoxication can also lead to a loss of understanding, unconsciousness, and even an increased risk of death.

