No Snow? Hudson Valley Winter Parking Restrictions Are Now Effect

While New York is currently experiencing warmer than normal temperatures, no one is thinking about snow, or are they? There are towns, villages and municipalities in the Hudson Valley that do have their minds on snow. More specifically, when and where you can park because of winter snow.

Reminder to everyone, know your winter parking restrictions not just for you, but for also the people that visit your home, your guests. Even with no snow, or no snow on a particular day, these municipalities can ticket you for parking on a road during the winter parking restrictions.

Get our free mobile app

When are the winter parking restrictions in effect? Is it the same for everyone in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by LinedPhoto on Unsplash Photo by LinedPhoto on Unsplash loading...

Here are a few of the Hudson Valley Winter Parking restrictions:

Saugerties: No parking on streets between 3:00 am and 7:00 am, December 15 to March 15

Poughkeepsie: No parking on streets or certain city lots between, 12:00 am and 8:00 am, November 1 to April 1

City of Middletown: No parking is allowed on city streets between the hours of 2:00 am and 6:00 am between December 1 and March 15

Warwick: No parking during winter weather, November 1 through April 1

Hyde Park: No parking on streets, midnight to 6:00 am, November 15 to March 15

Town of Lloyd: No parking on streets or town-maintained streets, highways, or roads, from October 15 thru April 15 from 12:00 midnight to 7:00 am, except in the Hamlet of Highland where it is 3:00 am to 7:00 am.

Village of Monroe: No parking overnight, on Village streets goes from November 1 through April 1, from 10 PM to 6 AM, even if there is no snow, your car could be ticketed, towed and you could get a fine.

Village of Wappingers, in effect from December 1 through April 1, during the hours of Midnight through 7am.

Can you be ticketed for parking on the street during the above time periods, even if there isn't any snow on the ground or the forecast?

Photo by Guillaume Bourdages on Unsplash Photo by Guillaume Bourdages on Unsplash, canva loading...

Sadly, yes you can be ticketed if you are parked there and there is no snow on the ground or in the forecast. If you park there and there is snow or a snowstorm, you can get ticketed and towed. Be aware of what your town or municipality has set as their winter parking restrictions to save yourself some hassles, and some money.

Here are a few tips to help with all of the snow shoveling that we will see this winter

Love getting out in the snow? How about going Snow Tubing? Here's where you can!