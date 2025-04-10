How To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of National Pet Day In Hudson Valley

National Pet Day 20th anniversary is this week.

According to National Day Calendar, National Pet Day was founded 20 years (April 11, 2005) by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert & Animal Welfare Advocate Collen Paige. Paige wanted to bring attention to the ongoing needs of many pets of all kinds waiting in shelters to be adopted.

While loving our pets is something we do every day, some pets don't often get the attention they deserve. The day encourages pet adoption. Cats, dogs, birds, and even tigers, are celebrated on this day. There are many ways those in the Hudson Valley, NY area can observe this special day celebrated annually.

How to Observe National Pet Day

Adopt a Pet

There are many shelters throughout the Hudson Valley with dogs and cats just waiting for their new forever homes. Like the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, NY for example. Visit a local shelter and adopt if possible.

Take Supplies To Shelters

If you are unable to adopt, take supplies to a local shelter. Animal shelters are always relying on donations from residents for much needed supplies such as food, treats, leashes, cat litter, blankets and towels, cleaning supplies etc. Cash donations are always accepted and appreciated of course too.

Give Your Pets Extra Love

A bath or belly rub will make for a happy pet. Maybe take a trip to the dog park to run around and play fetch with your beloved pet. There are plenty of dog parks all over the Hudson Valley. If you happen to be in the Poughkeepsie area, I recommend Spratt Park off Wilbur Blvd in Poughkeepsie. The J Tracy Hermann Memorial Dog Park at Spratt Park is great! Lot's of open space, and even a water fountain for your pooch.

Use the #NationalPetDay when posting to social media.

Those are just a few of the ways you can observe National Pet Day 2022. I adopted my English bulldog Jax 10 years ago, back in 2015 and he has become a great companion. I take him with me on road trips and everyone seems to love Jax wherever we go. No better feeling than adopting a pet and giving them a forever home. I salute Jax today on National Pet Day! How will you be celebrating this Friday, April 11?

