Ice is nice!

For most Hudson Valley residents, the recent brutal cold wasn't particularly desirable.

For the Wallkill Lions Club, the conditions were more than ideal. The freezing temps were fortuitous for forming the ice at Popp Memorial Park on Route 208 in Wallkill. The WLC came up with the idea for flooding the pavilion and converting it to an ice rink in 2013, and in 2015 they made it happen. Since then, the WLC has flooded the pavilion for recreational community use, and of course to hold their curling tournaments!

Curling and Community

I was in the area on January 25th with my camera, when it just so happens the Lions Club was holding their curling tournaments that same weekend.

attachment-DSC_4221 loading...

Photo-Trevor Eichler

I stopped by the park, not expecting much. When I arrived, I was hard-pressed to find a place to park! The place was packed with members of the Lions Cub, family, friends and community members. All bundled up and coming together for two things: community and curling!

Where there's a need, there's a Lion!

attachment-DSC_4265 loading...

Photo-Trevor Eichler

I was greeted by the smell of food and a bonfire, and in a space full of complete strangers, it felt like home. I was immediately welcomed and offered food provided by the Wallkill St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.

"Weeks of hard work, and support from our sponsors. That's why we're here today, said President of the Lions Club Dave LaSpada.

The club recently established a fund so they can install the ice rink every single winter, despite the temperatures. 60 degrees in January? No problem. Through fundraising events and their curling tournaments, they're raising money for a refrigeration unit so they can install the ice rink every year without weather worries, for the public to use!

"It's called the "Ice-Ometer" and its where we track the amount we've raised. We need to continue our partnerships with our amazing sponsors to reach our goal of $130,000. It's been great so far with a lot of support from the community, and we are hoping to reach our goal by next winter." Explained Lions Club Vice President Butch VanLeuvan.

If you'd like to help out the Wallkill Lions Club reach their goal, you can donate here!

The WLC always looks forward to helping their local community members, and they hope the weather remains cold for the rest of the winter for some nice ice!

Here's some pictures from Saturday's morning division on 1/25:

attachment-DSC_4257 loading...

attachment-DSC_4291 loading...

attachment-DSC_4305 loading...

attachment-DSC_4221 loading...

attachment-DSC_4301 loading...

attachment-DSC_4317 loading...

attachment-DSC_4321 loading...

attachment-DSC_4331 loading...

attachment-DSC_4246 loading...

attachment-DSC_4265 loading...

attachment-DSC_4287 loading...