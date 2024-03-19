Holy Ravioli! 5 Places to Get Great Ravioli in Hudson Valley
If you love good raviolis, here are some favorite Hudson Valley spots.
According to National Day Calendar, March 20 is National Ravioli Day, celebrating the fun-filled and versatile pasta annually. A traditional Italian-filled pasta, the ravioli can be filled with various ingredients, including cheese, meat, vegetables, and seasonings, and usually served in broth or with a sauce. One can observe National Ravioli Day by having your favorite raviolis and using #NationalRavioliDay to share on social media.
We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best raviolis, and have compiled a top 5 list.
5 Hudson Valley Favorite Ravioli Spots
5. The Local Supermarket
Believe it or not, many in the Hudson Valley have said they like Chef Boyardee as their favorite raviolis. Whether those who said this were kidding or being serious is unknown, but regardless, the popular canned ravioli that you can find on the store shelf in your local supermarket made the list.
Raccoon Saloon
Raccoon Saloon in Marlboro is alLongtime pub with rustic decor & water views serving New American cuisine, from burgers to salads, along with great raviolis. Try the lobster ravioli.
1330 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542
Vesuvio's Ristorante
Vesuvio's Ristorante in Newburgh is a family-owned and operated restaurant offering traditional Italian cuisine. Try the Ravioli al Forno.
300 Dupont Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550
Aloy's
Aloy's Restaurant in Poughkeespsie offers gourmet Italian food and award winning thin-crust pizza. They've been serving the Hudson Valley since 1929. Try their Maine lobster ravioli.
157 Garden St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Mom's House
When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best raviolis, the most popular answer was mom's house. We'd have to agree with this answer.
Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Ravioli Day on March 20th wherever you end up. In the meantime, check out 5 of the best authentic Italian markets in the Hudson Valley.
