Celebrating National Love Your Pet Day in the Hudson Valley

National Love Your Pet Day is Feb. 20. Here's how to celebrate.

On February 20th, pet lovers everywhere observe National Love Your Pet Day. According to National Day Calendar, this holiday focuses on giving extra attention to our pets. The day encourages pampering our pets and focusing on the special relationship pets hold in our lives.

How to Observe National Love Your Pet Day

Bring your pet a special treat.

Take your pet for an extra-long walk.

Give them your undivided attention.

Check that their vaccines are up to date.

Watch a pet video with them full of cats, dogs, and other critters.

Practice their favorite commands - sit, shake, rollover.

Play their favorite game or bring out their best toy.

Inspect their toys to make sure they're in good shape. Throw out any broken toys.

Wash their bedding, even if it's not their laundry day. Let them fluff it up just the way they like it.

*Fun Fact About Pets

Did you know that most households in the United States have at least one pet? While there are more cats than dogs in the United States, more households have dogs than cats, but not by much. Pets are not limited to the canine and feline categories. There are quite a few who prefer the companionship of birds, reptiles, fish, or rats.

Give Your Pets Extra Love

A bath or belly rub will make for a happy pet. Maybe take a trip to the dog park to run around and play fetch with your beloved pet. (Although maybe a bit too cold at the moment, maybe save the dog park for when it warms up a bit).

There are plenty of dog parks by the way all over the Hudson Valley. If you happen to be in the Poughkeepsie area, I recommend Spratt Park off Wilbur Blvd in Poughkeepsie. The J Tracy Hermann Memorial Dog Park at Spratt Park is great! Lot's of open space, and even a water fountain for your pooch. Whatever you decide to do, on February 20th (and every day) spoil and appreciate your pets! Use #NationalLoveYourPetDay to post on social media.

