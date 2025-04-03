Long Abandoned Wappingers Building Closer to Becoming Restaurant

A building that has sat vacant for over a decade is set to reopen as a popular restaurant chain.

Anyone who's driven through the Village of Wapingers Falls is familiar with the "American flag building" on the corner of East Main and Market. The vacant property at 2667 East Main Street is decorated with a huge mural of the American Flag that was painted soon after September 11th.

Even though the former business responsible for the mural is long gone, the flag has been maintained by the village as a local landmark. Last year, someone vandalized the flag in protest, spraying it with red paint and scrawling a political message across the stripes. Local business owners quickly covered up the graffiti and restored the flag to its original design within hours.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

New Restaurant Moving into Village of Wappingers Building

For years, there have been plans for businesses to occupy the empty building on East Main Street with no success. But now, it appears that one very tenacious restaurant may finally be ready to open shop there.

In 2022, we told you that Kennedy Fried Chicken had shown interest in taking over the storefront. Paperwork was submitted to the village and plans were reviewed, but years went by with no progress.

Since then, Kennedy Fried Chicken has opened up just down the road at the Asian Market on Route 9 across from Starbucks. Now, it appears that the restaurant is ready for its own storefront and is seeking final approval from the Village Planning Board for signage at the East Main Street location as well as renovations to the front facade of the building.

A. Boris/Canva A. Boris/Canva loading...

It's unclear when work would begin after the restaurant gains the proper approvals. Also, there's no indication whether Kennedy Fried Chicken would move from the Route 9 location or if both spots would remain open.

For those who've never been to Kennedy Fried Chicken, the chain is known for its famous poultry items as well as hot wings, short ribs, fried fish, burgers and ice cream. The restaurant has Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Newburgh, Kingston, Middletown, Monticello and New Windsor.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone