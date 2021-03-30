No Joke! Chance For Snow in the Hudson Valley On April Fool’s Day?

After a miserably cold and snowy February, March proved to be a much quieter month across the Hudson Valley. Temperatures were either at, or above, normal while precipitation remained below average. The area even saw record high temperatures late last week. as the mercury soared to nearly 80 degrees by Friday. But now, as we enter April, could the Hudson Valley once again see another winter-like blast with the threat of snow returning? .

No, this isn't an April Fool's joke, but forecasters are saying there is a chance for snow showers across the Hudson Valley Thursday, as another cold front pushes through the area. Hudson Valley Weather even says the Catskills could see a few inches of snow when it's all said and done (they're currently predicting 2 to 4 inches). Mind you, this isn't a major storm to worry about, though winter weary residents won't be too thrilled to hear about the chance for snow returning in April. Of course, snow In early April is never out of the question in this part of the state, as we've seen before.

The approaching storm will soak the area with rain Wednesday and Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, some parts of the area could see a mixture of rain and snow showers. With temperatures getting colder through the day, AccuWeather says to be on the lookout for snow squalls, that could bring "quick bursts of snow", that will affect visibility on the roads. Snow could lightly coat some areas of grass, though the roads are expected to mostly stay dry. AccuWeather also says to expect temperatures to plunge by the evening, as the winds once again pick up. Lows Thursday night are expected to fall into the 20s.

Hudson Valley Weather is calling for rain mixing with snow, with highs in the 40s early, before falling into the 30s later on the day. AccuWeather shows snow showers in parts of Ulster, Sullivan, and Orange Counties, and mostly rain for the rest of the region. The Weather Channel though is forecasting mainly rain, before all precipitation moves out of the area by the afternoon. This all could change of course, with the Hudson Valley possibility seeing no snow at all.

So, snow showers possible early Thursday afternoon, with the best chance for a inch or wo being in the higher areas of the Catskills. Parts of the Southern Tier and northern New York are forecasted to see more significant snowfall, with some parts potentially reaching near a foot. Some regions of the state are even under a Winter Storm Watch.

