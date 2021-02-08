Snowfall Expected In Hudson Valley For 9 Out of Next 14 Days

February is not being kind to the Hudson Valley.

The shortest month of the year started off with a bang last week when over two feet of snow fell in many areas of the Hudson Valley. On Super Bowl Sunday another storm added inches to the already snowy landscape, but luckily it was nowhere near as serious as last week's nor'easter.

With kids already spending most of the school week at home, parents have been crossing fingers that the weather won't create any more delays so their children can enjoy those precious few days of in-class instruction. Unfortunately, it looks like more snow days are on the horizon for the Hudson Valley over the next two weeks.

On Tuesday there is currently a 90% chance of snow with three to five inches of accumulations predicted for the Hudson Valley. Snow should begin to fall overnight on Monday into Tuesday and last throughout the afternoon.

After that, another system is due to dump more snow into the region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So far Friday is expected to bring around an inch, but by Valentine's Day, another one to three inches will add to the total of the three-day snow event.

When Hudson Valley residents get back to work after the President's Day weekend, they may be greeted with even more snow. Right now the Weather Channel is predicting a 30% chance of snow on Tuesday, February 16. There's an even bigger chance of precipitation the next day, with one to three inches possible, followed by more snow of up to an inch on February 18.

Looking even further into the future, more snow is predicted for Sunday, February 21 into Monday to kick off yet another week with snowfall.