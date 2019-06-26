Nicole Kidman Checking out Hudson Valley Hot Spots While Filming

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are spending time enjoying the Hudson Valley while filming in the area this week.

An HBO limited series called The Undoing is currently filming in Ulster County. The show starring Kidman, Grant and Donald Sutherland has been shooting scenes in Kingston this week. Production crews have shut down some local streets and helicopters have been seen swirling overhead near the area of the Wurts Street Bridge.

After a long day of shooting this week the cast and crew did have time to enjoy dinner at a local restaurant. Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar posted a photo of Kidman at the restaurant on Wednesday. Owners say that Ole Savannah hosted a dinner for the entire cast and crew on Tuesday evening.

Judging by Kidman's smile, it seems as though the HBO team enjoyed their dinner in Kingston. Perhaps the crew had a little too much fun at Old Savanna, though. The next morning drinking water in Kingston was contaminated after HBO opened fire hydrants without permission from the Kingston Water Department. Officials say the incident sent rusty drinking water into the homes of local residents.

Kidman, Grant and Sutherland will remain in our area until at least July 2. That's when filming is supposed to end near the Wurts Street Bridge. It's unclear if more locations will be used for the series before filming moves out of the area.

