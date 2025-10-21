Orange County Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges in Dutchess County

New York's Interstate-84 has been a hot spot in recent months for members of the New York State Police, who've made a number arrests of individuals on the highly traveled roadway. That trend continued recently following the recent stop and arrest of a Newburgh man, who's now facing charges tied to narcotics and firearm possession.

Drug and Firearm Bust in Beacon

This recent incident occurred last week on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was at approximately 12:45p.m, when Troopers from the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 in the City of Beacon in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Troopers initiated their pursuit of the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, which the driver of the vehicle complied with. Upon stopping the vehicle, Troopers began their official investigation and identified the vehicles three occupants. The driver was simply identified as a female driver, and there was one juvenile passenger in the rear seat. The individual in the passenger seat was identified as 27-year old, Savon T. Bagby, of Newburgh, NY.

During their investigation, Troopers learned that Bagby had an active warrant out of the City of Newburgh. Bagby was then taken into custody, where subsequently he was found to be in possession of 15.5 grams of MDMA and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, which was on his person.

Troopers conducted multiple searches of the vehicle, one was an exterior sniff carried out by K9 assistance, and the other was a subsequent search of the vehicle. In that subsequent search, Troopers discovered not one, but two different revolvers.

Arrest and Charges

Bagby was placed under arrest and charged with multiple felonies. Those charges would include...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Hallucinogen (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – Intent to Sell (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Class D Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Bagby would later be arraigned in the City of Beacon Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $400,000 bond, or $700,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. The female driver, as well as the juvenile in the vehicle at the time of the stop, were released.

