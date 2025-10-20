Four Arrested for Prostitution in Undercover Spa Investigation in Orange County

Law enforcement in the Orange County Town of New Windsor once again made headlines following the announcement of an undercover investigation into local spa's for prostitution. This not the first time law enforcement in New Windsor has conducted these types of investigations, a similar investigation was carried out earlier this year back in February which also resulted in multiple arrests.

Spa Prostitution Investigation in New Windsor

This investigation in New Windsor involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the Town of New Windsor Police, New York State Police, New York State Office of the Professions, and the Town of New Windsor Fire Inspector's Office. Officials opened the investigation looking into prostitution and unlicensed/illegal massages being conducted at several locations throughout the town.

The investigation was initiated following multiple complaints of "suspicious activity" were made to the Town of New Windsor Police by both local residents and local businesses at the several locations.

In total four (4) different spa's were subject to the investigation, and one arrest was made at each spa for a total of four (4) arrests. According to the press release issued by New Windsor Police to both their website and social media platforms, the four spa's involved were the

F & H Spa- 3062 Rt 9W Suite 100

Sun & Moon Spa- 357 Old Forge Hill Rd Suite 900

A & A Spa- 357 Windsor Highway

207 Spa- 899 Little Britain Rd

Spa Investigation Arrests

One interesting note regarding this investigation is that two of the implicated spa's were also subject to the investigation by New Windsor Police back in February. Those two (2) spa's were the Sun & Moon Spa, as well as the A & A Spa. Five (5) arrests were made during that investigation.

The arrested suspects in this investigation were identified as...

Weyhe Waing, 51, of New York, (F & H Spa)

Young Hee Lee, 67, Flushing, NY, (Sun & Moon Spa)

Meize He, 58, Flushing, NY, (A & A Spa)

Jin Son, 65, New York, NY (207 Spa)

All four of the defendants were placed under arrest and charged with the crime of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution. The four were then later released and given appearance tickets. All four are scheduled to reappear in court on Saturday, November 25, 2025, at 10a.m.

Previous Stories: Town of New Windsor Passes Resolution on Halloween Curfew

The Town of New Windsor Fire Inspector's Office shut down the first three (3) spa's pending compliance with regulations. The 207 Spa currently has building code violations that are pending.

