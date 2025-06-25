Massive Pig Roast/Community Day Event Set for Popular Newburgh Bar

First annual event will take place at 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill.

We were at the grand opening event for 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill in Newburgh just over two years ago back in April of 2023 with a live radio broadcast and Metallica ticket giveaway. The place was jumping! Its only appropriate that we make a return to this hotspot for their first annual Community Day Pig Roast Event.



That building was always a great party spot at 151 North Plank Rd, and I remember getting together with friends and heading over to Newburgh on any given weekend back in the day when it was under a different name. So many fond memories, and these days people are making new memories under the 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill name.

The bar is open daily serving lunch and dinner featuring savory food and specialty craft cocktails, beer, ciders, wines, and much more. They also offer a late-night menu. With summer here in the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy food and drinks on 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill's spacious patio.

1Fifty1 Bar & Grill First Annual Pig Roast & Community Day

12-hour pig roast event is set for this Saturday, June 28 from 2pm to 2am with a live DJ performance on the deck. Backyard turned into a block party. Smoke, fire, music, games and mouthwatering plates starting at 2PM.

Pig roast plate pricing is $20 in advance, $25 day of with games cornhole, horseshoes, giant janga, ring toss, beer pong and yard dice. WPDH live broadcast from 5-7pm, Music by the G's starting at 7pm, live band RockSlyde at 8pm, DJ Dave Jenkins at 10pm. Pull up. Stay late. Come hungry. Leave full. 1Fifty1 style. You already know the vibe. Check out the Facebook invite for the event here . Visit their website and follow 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill on Facebook

