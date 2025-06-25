Massive Pig Roast/Community Day Event Set for Popular Newburgh Bar
First annual event will take place at 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill.
We were at the grand opening event for 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill in Newburgh just over two years ago back in April of 2023 with a live radio broadcast and Metallica ticket giveaway. The place was jumping! Its only appropriate that we make a return to this hotspot for their first annual Community Day Pig Roast Event.
That building was always a great party spot at 151 North Plank Rd, and I remember getting together with friends and heading over to Newburgh on any given weekend back in the day when it was under a different name. So many fond memories, and these days people are making new memories under the 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill name.
The bar is open daily serving lunch and dinner featuring savory food and specialty craft cocktails, beer, ciders, wines, and much more. They also offer a late-night menu. With summer here in the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy food and drinks on 1Fifty1 Bar & Grill's spacious patio.
1Fifty1 Bar & Grill First Annual Pig Roast & Community Day
