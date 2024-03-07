Newburgh Brewing The Official Beer Of Dropkick Murphy’s Concert

Newburgh Brewing Company will be on hand with popular beer favorites at Poughkeepse show.

Celtic punk rockers Dropkick Murphy's are shipping back to Poughkeepsie when they return to the MJN Convention Center on Monday, March 11 with special guests Pennywise and The Scratch (from Dublin). Dropkick Murphy's last played Poughkeepsie 5 years ago when they performed to a sold out crowd at the same venue on Feb. 17, 2019. The band formed out of Quincy, Massachusetts in 1996. They are best-known for the 2005 hit, "I'm Shipping Up to Boston".

Newburgh Brewing took to social media recently to announce that they are thrilled to be the beer sponsor for Dropkick Murphy's concert, and that they'll be bringing 3 Newburgh beers that will be flowing all night.

Dropkick Murphy’s + MEGABOSS IPA + BROWN ALE + CREAM ALE =

We are THRILLED to be the beer sponsor for the Dropkick Murphys concert, where 3 Newburgh’s will be flowing all night long. Start St. Patrick’s Week off right on Monday 3/11! -Newburgh Brewing Company

The Dropkick Murphy's concert is presented by Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse, Dutchess Beer Distributors and Newburgh Brewing Company.

Dutchess Beer Now the New Home of MegaBoss IPA

Dutchess Beer Distributors now proudly distributes Newburgh Brewing Company's beer in both Dutchess and Ulster County! To celebrate, Dutchess Beer will be showcasing Newburgh Brewings MegaBoss IPA and Brown Ale at the Dropkick Murphy's concert. Get tickets and info on the upcoming Dropkick Murphy's concert here.

