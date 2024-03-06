Dutchess Pride Center Moving to New Location

Organization getting ready for move to new location in Poughkeepsie.

Dutchess Pride Center is a nonprofit organization and a safe space for the LGBTQ Community, including youth, and their family.

Dutchess County Pride Center formed in January 2018, and the first social and support groups for LGBTQ+ teens and TGNC youth began. The community came out in force asking for more services, and the founders soon realized that the need for community was much greater than they anticipated. Within that first year, DCPC’s programming more than doubled. This programming included groups for LGBTQ+ adults and more social events for teens, families and adults.

From the beginning, Dutchess County Pride Center's goals included supporting, educating and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, including LGBTQ+ youth. The wanted to accomplish this through outreach, support groups and social events. The vision was to become a true community center, with a focus on LGBTQ+ issues, where everyone feels free to be who they are.

Dutchess Pride took to social media and posted over this past weekend that in one month they will be back in Poughkeepsie. They also asked if anyone would like to help with the move and provided contact inforomation and said stay tuned for info on new programs coming to the new space. The new location is at 766 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, NY, the spot currently occupied by the Sensory Space. The Sensory Space is a psychotherapy and play therapy spot for children, families and adults that announced just last month that they would be moving just down the road to the Vassar College area at 7 Fulton Court.

If you would like to get more info about Dutchess Pride and the Dutchess County Pride Center, check out their website here.