Road rage plays a factor in more than half of all fatal crashes, according to AAA statistics posted at Octo Telematics. The most common road rage behaviors are usually honking, swearing at other drivers, or maybe tailgating. Many drivers can be guilty of one of more of these from time to time.

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 14, troopers arrested a 27-year-old woman from Greenwich, New York for 2nd degree menacing.

New York State Woman Arrested For Road Rage After Allegedly Firing Stun Gun

Troopers said that on November 14, at about 5:13 PM. troopers responded to State Route 40 in Easton for the report of a road rage incident where an individual threatened the victim.

The investigation determined that the victim and the victim were reportedly engaged in a road rage incident northbound on State Route 113 when she allegedly stopped and exited her vehicle and approached the victim.

See Also: See Also: Did Worker At New York Taco Bell Get Slapped Because Customer Says Food Ruined His Microwave?

During the confrontation, police say the suspect reportedly displayed a black Avenger Defense Flashlight Stun Gun with the flashlight on and activated the conducted energy weapon causing an audible and visible electrical arch while holding it less than a foot from the victim’s face.

The suspect surrendered herself, and was arrested and processed. The stun gun used during the crime was seized. The suspect was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court at a later date.