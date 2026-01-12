Authorities say that a fight between neighbors has lead to two people being arrested, with one of which now facing felony charges. On January 8, at approximately 8:12 PM, New York State Police report that they responded to a residence for a reported shots fired incident.

According to officials, the whole altercation started over one neighbor accusing the other of stealing packages from their residence. The neighbor who made the accusations, allegedly forced her way into the home where the other neighbor lived.

Police say that the investigation remains ongoing.

New York State Police Say Fight Between Neighbors Leads To Shots Being Fired

New York State Police said in a press release that a preliminary investigation determined that a verbal dispute between neighbors residing in upstairs and downstairs apartments escalated into a physical altercation. The altercation occurred in the village of Jordan in Onondaga County, New York.

The upstairs neighbor, who police say is a 43-year-old woman of Jordan, allegedly forced entry into the downstairs apartment and accused one of the occupants of stealing packages delivered to her residence. During the confrontation, police say the woman was pushed out of the apartment and the door was secured.

A short time later, police say that one of the downstairs residents exited the apartment and went into the driveway to move a vehicle. A 40-year-old man, also from of Jordan, then exited the upstairs apartment, went downstairs, and allegedly armed himself with a rifle before firing one round into the driveway area in the direction of the individual moving the vehicle.

The round did not strike anyone, and no injuries were reported.

State Police say they obtained a search warrant for the upstairs apartment. The search resulted in the seizure of three firearms, ammunition, and body armor. The suspect was arrested and charged with felony 1st degree reckless endangerment, and other offenses.

The woman, who allegedly forced her way into the apartment. was also arrested and is facing misdemeanors.

The male suspect was transported to Syracuse City Court pending arraignment. The woman was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court at a later date.