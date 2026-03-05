A Westchester contractor has been arrested, and it's not the first time, for reportedly stealing wages from his own employees.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced Wednesday that a New Rochelle contractor was re-arrested and charged with multiple felony offenses for allegedly stealing over $50,000 in wages from his workers.

Artemio Fuerte, 40, of New Rochelle, was arraigned Tuesday morning on one count each of Second-Degree Grand Larceny and First-Degree Scheme to Defraud as well as five misdemeanor counts of Failure to Pay Wages When Due Under Labor Law.

Fuerte was released on his own recognizance as none of the charges are bail eligible.

“As my office has alleged in a felony complaint, these hard-working employees were taken advantage of by the defendant to the tune of over $50,000. Deliberately withholding wages from your employees is not a bookkeeping trick, it is a crime," DA Cacace said. "I stand with the labor community in demanding that all workers in Westchester be paid fairly, in accordance with the Labor Law. With today’s charges, we are making good on that demand.”

The Stolen Wages

Fuerte is the owner/operator of Fuerte Construction Services LLC. The felony complaint claims that between September 2022 and October 2025, Fuerte stole $51,720 in wages from five of his employees by failing to pay them the amounts owed.

One of the victims worked for Fuerte Construction reportedly performing demolition, painting, carpentry and drywall services between February and September of 2024, at a set rate of $900 per week. But Fuerte reportedly failed to pay the employee at all for much of his labor or paid him using bounced checks. Based on the statutory minimum wage and the amount of unpaid labor performed by this Employee, Fuerte owes him $19,583, according to the complaint.

Another employee reportedly worked for Fuerte performing similar services between September 2022 and October 2025. That employee’s daily rate was $160, according to the complaint. But, Fuerte allegedly also failed to pay this employee at all or failed to pay him the full amount owed. Based on the statutory minimum wage and the amount of unpaid or underpaid labor performed by that employee, Fuerte owes $8,400, according to the complaint.

Details of the other employees not paid were not included in the DA's announcement.