Hudson Valley Restaurant Raided in Drug Bust

Police say that a Hudson Valley barbecue joint was selling more than just brisket.

Drug Investigation Leads to Poughkeepsie Restaurant

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, detectives recently executed a search warrant at a restaurant due to suspected narcotic activity.

The department’s Detective Division launched an investigation through its Neighborhood Recovery Unit, working alongside the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Geneva’s Blues House Southern BBQ, located at 357 Hooker Avenue, and on Thursday, members of the Neighborhood Recovery Unit and the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed that warrant at the restaurant.

Arrest Made in Drug Raid at Poughkeepsie Restaurant

Police say the search resulted in the seizure of narcotics and materials believed to be connected to drug sales.

During the investigation, Carlos E. Wood, 55, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony.

Authorities say Wood is a four-time convicted felon. He was arraigned in City of Poughkeepsie Court and is currently being held without bail.

Police Ask Residents to Help With Investigation

Officials say community complaints played a key role in launching the investigation and are encouraging residents to continue speaking up if they notice suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

Anyone who suspects drug activity can contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845 451-4060. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s tip line at 845 451-7577.

