Taco Bell has announced another return of a popular item from years past to all restaurant locations in New York state.

The menu option was so popular when it first debuted, it sold over over 50 million orders in its first five weeks alone, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. The new addition even ousted the Doritos Locos Tacos has the chain's best selling item at the time.

Taco Bell Locations

Taco Bell has a number of Hudson Valley locations, including 3 in Poughkeepsie, plus locations in Kingston, Newburgh, Middletown, Fishkill, Chester, Monticello, West Nyack, and New Windsor.

Nacho Fries Are Coming Back

Taco Bell announced that the Nacho Fries will be brought back to locations in New York state and nationwide starting Thursday, April 13. The spicy new snack first appeared in 2018, and went on to become one of the fast food giant's best selling menu choices.

Taco Bell also announced a new variation, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries, which will be available through April 27, or until supplies last.

The Nacho Fries have been brought back a number of times since first debuting.

15 Best Taco Bell's in the Hudson Valley According to Google

Fox 5 NY had reported that Taco Bell is considering making their Nacho Fries a permanent part of their menus to keep up with other establishments like McDonald's. Fox says the Nacho fries first debuted in 2018, and have since become a popular off-and-on menu addition.

loading...

There is no word as of yet how long the fries will be available after April 13.

The Data

The website Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. These numbers were taken from info provided in 2021, so a few of the details could be a little off, given how many restaurants came and went during COVID times.

As of when this data was collected, there are 231 Taco Bell locations within New York state.