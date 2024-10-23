5 Must-Do Halloween Parties in the Hudson Valley

Halloween is upon us and there are a bunch of bars in the Hudson Valley throwing big parties to celebrate.

Halloween time is always a fun time in the Hudson Valley area with local bars throwing some over the top spooky parties.

5 Must-Do Hudson Valley Halloween Parties

Check out these 5 Must-Do Halloween Parties at area bars in the Hudson Valley.

Monkey Maghees Halloween Bash

Monkey Maghees Facebook Monkey Maghees Facebook loading...

Monkey Maghees at 40 Vassar Rd, Poughkeepsie (Read Oaks Mill) will be throwing a Halloween Bash on Halloween Night, Oct. 31. Free entry with drink specials and costume prizes. Jennifer Seymour behind the bar and music by DJ Mike G

Hopewell Inn Halloween Party Night

The Hopewell Inn Facebook The Hopewell Inn Facebook loading...

The Hopewell Inn, the Hudson Valley's Number 1 Dive Bar, at 488 NY-376 in Hopewell Junction is a hosting a spooktacular Halloween party on Saturday night, Oct. 26 from 8-11pm. Wear your costume for the event that will include a cash bar/food and live music from 3-piece area alternative metal band No More Sun.

Juan Murphys Halloween Party

Juan Murphys Facebook Juan Murphys Facebook loading...

Juan Murphys at 796 Main St in Poughkeepsie is hosting a Halloween party and 30th birthday bash for local area musician Bianca Carano on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8-11pm with creepy cocktails and a costume contest. Live music from Bianca and the Cover Boys.

Tamaqua Halloween Party With The Hype

Mike Mack Facebook Mike Mack Facebook loading...

Tamaqua on the Green at 103 Fordlea Rd, Westtown, NY is hosting their annual Halloween party with Hudson Valley area party band favorites The Hype on Friday, Nov. 1 from 9pm til ??? with a Halloween costume contest and a crazy fun time.

Minard's Family Farms Halloween Bash

Minard's Family Farm Facebook Minard's Family Farm Facebook loading...

Minard's Family Farm at 250 Hurds Rd, Clintondale, NY will be hosting a Halloween Party with the the Kings and Queens of the Hudson Valley Cover Band's WPDH contest winners Probababe Cause on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5-9pm. Event will be a family event on the farm with a costume contest and fireworks. Plus, enjoy a big bonfire, delicious eats and drinks at Mac’s Tavern, and endless fun.

Well, there are five Halloween parties that every cool person in the Hudson Valley should check out this Halloween. Choose wisely, have fun, and be safe!

