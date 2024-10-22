Who’s Your Favorite Horror Movie Character?

National Horror Movie Day is October 23.

I love Halloween as much as the next guy. In fact one of my favorite horror movie character is Michael Myers from the Halloween movie franchise. In fact, I've seen every Halloween film from Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers all the way through 2021's Halloween Kills in theaters. The first 3 Halloween films I saw either on VHS tape or network television.

National Horror Movie Day according to National Day Calendar is celebrated each year as a day we gather together to promote the beauty and cathartic thrills of being scared by great horror movies. National Horror Movie Day is celebrated on October 23 in honor of the birthday of a horror director who stands amongst those giants: Sam Raimi. Raimi known for directing the popular horror movie franchise Evil Dead along with the Spider-Man trilogy.

New Line Cinema

Many years ago I owned a Michael Myers mask and jumpsuit and I would actually go around during Halloween time and wander around the neighborhood to scare some folks. I also ventured out onto high volume areas, like on rt 9 near the local mall, just standing on the side of the road while oncoming traffic would pass. LOL Something one probably couldn't get away with in 2024. I guess you can say I really got into the character. I even dressed up as Michael Myers when I worked for Ames Department Stores in the 1990's. (Ames actually placed 3rd on the list of Hudson Valley's 10 Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores.

Tigman dressed as Michael Myers from Halloween as an employee of Ames Department Store in Amenia, NY circa the 1990's. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

As great of a character as Michael Myers is, I have always been a big fan of Donald Pleasence and his work in the Halloween movies and I always though his character was super cool. Dr. Sam Loomis was a psychiatrist who cares for 6 yr old Michael Audrey Myers, who had murdered his older sister Judith one Halloween night. Loomis becomes convinced that the boy is pure evil and tries desperately to get him committed to a maximum security facility.

The Unsung Hero of the Halloween Movie Franchise

I believe Donal Pleasance in the role of Dr. Loomis is the unsung hero of the franchise. He appeared in Halloween, Halloween II, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Sadly, Donald Pleasence died on Feb. 2, 1995 at the age of 75 from heart failure complications following surgery. We salute the great Dr. Loomis as we get ready for National Horror movie Day. Talk amongst friends, reminisce about classic horror movies and discuss your favorites on this day.

Check out a highlight video below featuring a character tribute to Dr. Loomis with some of his best scenes.

