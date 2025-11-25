New York State Police say that they arrested an upstate man and have charged him arson, stemming from a structure fire investigation. The alleged fire occurred during the afternoon hours of November 17, according to a police report.

New York State Man Arrested and Charged With Arson

New York State Police said in a a press release that they have arrested a 56-year-old man from Manchester, New York, in connection with an arson that occurred at a vacant residence in the town of Lyons, in Wayne County.

On November 17, at approximately 5:03 PM., Wayne County 911 say they received a report of a structure fire at the location. The residence was vacant and previously condemned by the town of Lyons.

New York State Police report they assisted the fire department and initiated an investigation. An Investigator determined the fire originated with no accidental ignition sources present.

On November 23, troopers say they identified the suspect as the one responsible for intentionally setting the fire. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony 3rd degree arson. The suspect was processed and transported to the county jail for arraignment.

Statistics

Arson is serious crime that can carry very heavy penalties, and can be sometimes difficult to solve because fires destroy evidence, according to interFire.org.

Fortunately, cases of arson in New York state are fairly low. Between 2017 and 2021, New York State reported 672 arson cases. That amounts to 3.3 arson cases per 100,000 residents, which is one of the lowest rates in the country, according to 24/7 Wall Street.