Domestic disturbances are often very tense, as emotions are running high, and people's behavior can become quite unpredictable. Officials say a New York state woman caused damage to a property, and endangered the welfare of a child, as she set fire using a blowtorch.

Police say the suspect has been charged with a felony count of arson.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "1 in 4 women, and 1 in 7 men 18 and older in the US have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime."

New York State Woman Allegedly Started Fire With Propane Torch

WNYT reports that a 39-year-old South Glens Falls woman was arrested for allegedly using a blowtorch to set fire to a man's pile of clothes. Police said they responded to a residence Saturday morning for a report of a woman who had set fire in an upstairs bedroom.

South Glens Falls Police told CBS that the suspect had an altercation with a man who also lived at the residence, and used a propane torch to light the clothes on fire, filling the rest of the home up with smoke. While the suspect had put out the fire before police arrived, officials say the blaze still caused damage to the property.

Police said there was a 12-year-old in the home at the time of the incident, who "experienced minor breathing difficulty from the smoke condition but did not require medical assistance."

A somewhat similar incident happened in 2018, when a Hastings, NY man allegedly set his own pants on fire during a domestic dispute, that ended up destroying the house, the garage, and two vehicles, reports The Post Standard.