Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money?

It's definitely a case of adding insult to injury.

Suspect Burns Place, Steals Clothes and Food

WROC says a tenant returned home Monday to discover that his upstairs neighbor had allegedly set fire to his apartment, all while wearing his clothes and snacking on something from his pantry or refrigerator. We're not sure at this time if there was some sort of longstanding dispute between the neighbors. What offcials did make clear though is still just as bizarre.

The Rochester Fire Department says the upstairs intruder had gained entry by kicking the downstairs neighbor's door in. While it is not clear what the unwanted house guest had to eat or what he was wearing, an investigation says he had intentionally burned a hole into the wall. The victim and another civilian were able to hold the intruder down until authorities arrived.

Police arrested the suspect and charged him with both arson and burglary in the second degree.

Naked Hudson Valley Man Tried Burning Down House, But Burns Himself Instead

Back in late 2016, New York State police arrested a man from the Bronx after he allegedly attempted to light an occupied house on fire in the town of Shawangunk.

The then-23-year-old suspect not only accidentally lit himself on fire in the process, but was also completely naked when it happened, according to the New York State Police.

The naked man was arrested on felony charges of arson and reckless endangerment, and was taken to jail where he thankfully spent that Christmas far away from any Yule logs, or anything flammable. There was no word at the time why he lit that particular house on fire or why he wasn't wearing any clothes.