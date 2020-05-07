New York State Trooper Entrance Exam Postponed Due to COVID-19

Those individuals waiting to take the New York State Trooper entrance exam will be waiting a bit longer as the exam has been postponed due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the New York State Police announced that the entrance exam that was originally scheduled to take place in October has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Applications for exams will be suspended until a new date is scheduled. Those individuals who have already signed up will have their applications canceled and will be issued a refund. They will need to reapply when the new date is scheduled.

The state police appreciate those who have shown an interest in joining one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the country.

A new date for the exam will be scheduled when appropriate. More information can be found on the New York State Police's website.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: