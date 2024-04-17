New York State Police Help Rescue Stranded Kayaker

Kayaking is a fun and beneficial activity that can improve your aerobic fitness, strength and flexibility, according to the Better Health Channel. And with such an assortment and many miles of available rivers and streams, New York State is a great destination for a spring kayak outing.

But with anything, there can be safety risks. Sometimes even an experienced outdoors person can be caught off guard, particularly if there are trees or other obstacles in the water.

Stranded Kayaker Rescued in New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers received a call Tuesday morning about a paddle and overturned kayak floating down the Cohocton River. The incident took place near a Dollar General, which is located on State Route 415 in the town of Avoca.

State Police said a caller reported to 911 that they saw an oar, a kayak, and a coffee mug float past him while fishing. Troopers on the scene called for additional resources from the New York State Police Unmanned Aerial System Unit.

Steuben County 911 had received a call from the kayaker, who is a 31-year-old man from Avon. The kayaker was stuck on a peninsula in the river after his kayak had overturned, say officials.

The police drone was able to locate the stranded kayaker, as the Bath Swift Water Rescue then retrieved him from the water. The man was treated and released at the scene by Bath Ambulance.

Wikipedia's entry describes the Cohocton River as a nearly 60-mile-long tributary of the Chemung River in western New York. The Chemung flows into Pennsylvania and is a western tributary of the Susquehanna River and eventually joins the Chesapeake Bay, says the NY DEC website.