Offcials say that a medical emergency lead to a morning rush hour crash in New York state. New York State Police report that the investigation into the matter remains ongoing, as the driver of a truck went off the road and hit a guardrail.

Trucker Driver In New York State Suffers Emergency Leading to Crash

New York State Police said in a press lease that on November 6, at approximately 6:30 AM, troopers responded to a report of a possible accident on a road in the town of Piercefield, in St. Lawrence County, New York.

Upon arrival, troopers report that they located a red 2022 International Harvester tow truck with the operator who was unresponsive inside the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver had been traveling east on State Route 3 in Piercefield when he suffered a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a guardrail along the east shoulder.

Troopers initiated CPR until local EMS arrived and continued lifesaving measures. The driver was sadly pronounced deceased on scene. New York State Police have identified the driver as 74-year-old Marc R. Counter of Tupper Lake, New York.

New York Towns That Share the Same Name Is New York State so big that there is room for 2 towns with the same name? Yes! Did the settlers of the Empire State forget they already named one town Rochester before naming the second one...Rochester? Whatever the reasons are, here are a few New York towns that share the same name. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Crash in New York State Leads To Hospitalization of Commercial Vehicle Driver

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 6, at approximately 12:11 P.M., troopers responded to a report of a personal injury accident involving a commercial vehicle on State Highway 37 in the town of Louisville, in St. Lawrence County, New York.

Authorities say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Peterbilt crane truck, operated by a 58-year-old man from Bloomington, Texas, was traveling east when he exited the roadway for an unknown reason. This caused the truck to enter the median, overturn, and come to rest in the roadway, according to police.

The driver was extricated from the truck and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for further medical treatment.