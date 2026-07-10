When to Expect Major Delays on Mid-Hudson Bridge

If you use the Mid-Hudson Bridge, you'll want to plan ahead.

Drivers can expect some more planned delays as work continues on the bridge's multi-year rehabilitation project.

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Single-Lane Traffic Goes Into Effect Friday Night

Beginning at approximately 10pm on Friday, July 10, crews will begin installing additional pre-cast concrete panels as part of the east approach reconstruction project. To make room for construction equipment, traffic will be reduced to a single lane with alternating directions.

The alternating traffic pattern is expected to remain in place until about 10am on Saturday, July 11.

While this portion of the project is just going to last for about 12 hours, attempting to cross the Mid-Hudson Bridge over the past few months has been a tricky prospect. Major delays have been backing up traffic all the way up and down Route 9, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Bridge officials have scheduled this round of lane closures for the overnight in an effort to avoid the weekday rush hour, but explain that anyone planning to cross the Hudson during those hours should still expect delays and allow extra travel time.

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Part of Larger Mid-Hudson Bridge Project

The overnight work is part of the Bridge Authority's $34 million rehabilitation project on the east approach to the nearly 100-year-old Mid-Hudson Bridge.

The project includes replacing aging bridge decks, installing new pre-cast concrete panels, strengthening sections of the approach structure and repainting steel over the Metro-North railroad tracks. Construction is expected to continue through 2027.

The Bridge Authority says it is coordinating with emergency management agencies on both sides of the river to ensure emergency vehicles can continue to cross the bridge efficiently while construction is underway.

Drivers are urged to slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns and follow all posted signs while traveling through the work zone.